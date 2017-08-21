Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Lauds Fantastic Defensive Performance After Overcoming Newcastle

Huddersfield continued their perfect start to their maiden season in the Premier League, after beating Newcastle 1-0 in their first home tie of the season.

After the game David Wagner spoke of his delight at his side's flawless start to the season:

Huddersfield Town are the only side in history to have won every @premierleague game they've played. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) August 20, 2017

"This is totally important, we are totally inexperienced in the Premier League," claimed Wagner when interviewed by the BBC after the game.





"Of course, we know what we have to do but we did not know if it would work in the Premier League."

The German manager also wanted to highlight the fantastic defensive display of his Terriers side, as the limited Newcastle to very few chances throughout the game:

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"Now we have seen it worked in the first two games, with two clean sheets. Everybody knows how difficult it is to get a clean sheet in the Premier League. We are delighted," said Wagner.

"We wanted to keep them away from our goal, be on the front foot and in their face and be brave enough to press them high over a good period of the game. We gave not a lot of clear chances away. I think it was a deserved result."

In Huddersfield's first home game in the Premier League, Wagner also highlighted the importance of the fantastic home support on the day:

David Rogers/GettyImages

"If we like to play our high, intense style then you need this support from the stands. They've done this today. I'm very happy for them that we were able to deliver this early home victory," claimed Wagner.

"It was a special day, a successful day as well. I think we've seen a day where both teams were very strong in defence, [well] organised.

"I think we gave more or less no clear-cut chance away. I was very happy with the performance in the defence. And then had one great moment from Aaron Mooy where we scored the winner. And this was enough today."