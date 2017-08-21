Soccer

Inter Milan Aim to Offload Unwanted Midfielder to Arsenal in Cut-Price €20m Deal

33 minutes ago

Inter Milan are believed to be prepared to let their midfielder Marcelo Brozović leave the club in a cut-price deal, with Arsenal believed to be the front-runners in a potential €20m switch. Given the recent signings of central midfielders Matias Vecino and Borja Valero, Inter are now overrun in the position, and are looking to find a potential buyer for the 24-year-old player.

As reported by Football Italia, the Croatian midfielder struggled to hold down a regular first-team place for the San Siro sleeping giants last season, and was dropped from the starting XI amid contentions that he wasn't making sufficient effort in his play. Arsenal could now look to offer the player an escape route, given their desire to sign a new central midfielder.

STR/GettyImages

Chelsea and Manchester United were interested in the player last summer, and Inter looked prepared to drop their initial asking fee of €30m. Arsenal have looked short of options in midfield in recent teams, and Brozović could be an ideal replacement for the injury-plagued Jack Wilshere - should he leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Despite being in the unfortunate position of playing in the same position as his fellow countrymen Luka Modrić and Ivan Rakitić, Brozović has still managed to rack up 27 caps for his country, scoring six goals. The pacy midfielder has been with Inter since 2015, after making the switch from Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Arsenal will be looking to recruit a couple of new signings before the transfer window closes next week. The Gunners have endured a somewhat shaky start to the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, having narrowly beaten Leicester City 4-3 in their opening match, before losing 1-0 in Saturday's trip to Stoke City.

