Jan Vertonghen Believes Tottenham 'Deserved More' Out of Their Wembley Clash Against Chelsea

Following their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea on Sunday, Jan Vertonghen spoke out about how Tottenham deserved more out of their first league game at Wembley.

Speaking to the Tottenham Hotspur club website, the Belgian defender said: "Just watch the game and then you will see it’s not about Wembley."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Spurs fell to two goals, both coming from Marcos Alonso as the reigning champions picked up their first three points of the season against the side that pushed them all they way in the previous Premier League campaign.

Despite Spurs failing to pick up any points, statistics would suggest they were the better side, coming out of the game with 68% possession, as well as twice as many shots as their opposition.

"It’s so clear that we deserved to win this game" he said. "We dominated for at least 80 minutes. We felt so strong and even at half-time, we weren’t nervous, we said ‘we’re going to win, we’re going to turn it around’ and we felt so much stronger.

"We had to wait for that equalising goal and when it came you expected at least a draw and in my opinion, to even win it."

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Despite their dominance, Chelsea found their winning goal just two minutes away from full time as full back Alonso doubled his goal scoring tally for the game, seeing the reigning champions seal a hard fought victory.

Tottenham's next league match comes on Sunday 27th August against Burnley, the team that beat Chelsea in their opening game.