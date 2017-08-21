Soccer

Joey Barton Tears Into Newcastle United Boss Rafael Benítez Over Persistent Transfer Window Grumbles

33 minutes ago

Controversial ex-Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton has taken Toon boss Rafael Benítez to task, slamming him for his persistent complaints regarding the club's relative lack of summer transfer window investment. 

The Magpies have got off to a poor start in this season's Premier League campaign, losing their first two matches to Tottenham Hotspur and Huddersfield Town.

Speaking on talkSPORT radio, via the Mirror, Barton laid into the 57-year-old manager, insisting that his complaints regarding the clubs transfer policy are getting in the way of the sides on-the-pitch progress. Barton contended:

"It doesn't help when the manager is out there moaning. He is clearly not happy with the situation.

"That definitely festers into the pitch. Yes they do need investment but also, you have got some good players at your disposal. Get them coached."

Barton's comments come in the wake of the Toon's 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town, who seem in far better shape than the Magpies to escape the plunge back into the Championship this season. 

Benítez remains adamant that he has not been given the funds necessary to succeed at the club, having only been able to spend £34m on seven new recruits so far this summer.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Newcastle United fans will be desperate to see their side make some new signings before the transfer window slams shut, given the underwhelming nature of their new arrivals thus far. 

Among the new signings are ex-Sunderland loanee Javier Manquillo, Stoke City flop Joselu and a string of low-profile players unproven at the top level of English football.

