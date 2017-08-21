Lazio Sporting Director Confirms Defender Wesley Hoedt Will Join Southampton

Southampton's centre-back saga has been one of the stories of the summer with Virgil van Dijk refusing to train and play for the Saints after expressing his desire to leave. But as one Dutch defender looks to be on the way out, another seems like they're on the way in



Calciomercato report that the Sporting Director of Lazio, Ighli Tare, confirmed that 23-year-old Dutch international, Wesley Hoedt is set to join Southampton:

"He wants to leave and has asked to go to a team where can be the main centre back," Tare said. "These are things we can't guarantee him at Lazio, so he will be sold."



Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The move is speculated to be in the region of £15-17m with some add-ons. Although Hoedt looks like he is joining Southampton, the gates are still closed for Virgil van Dijk to leave the club.

Southampton announced a new ownership deal last week, where a Chinese family were investing an 80 per cent stake in the club. It was also said there would be no change in stance over the position the club has on selling Van Dijk.

New Saints boss Mauricio Pellegrino wants to hang on to Van Dijk in hope the Dutch international will play for the club again. The arrival of Hoedt, a fellow dutch international with Van Dijk may help to convince the player to resume playing for Southampton.

