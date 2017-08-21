Soccer

Leicester City Given Jamie Vardy Injury Boost Ahead of Carabao Cup Trip to Sheffield United

an hour ago

England international Jamie Vardy has been given the all clear to travel to Sheffield United on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup, despite fears the striker would face a lengthy spell on the sidelines after appearing to sustain an injury during a Premier League clash with Brighton.

Vardy was substituted in added time at the end of the second half, replaced by 21-year-old Demarai Gray, after Vardy suffered a knock to his ankle. 


Fortunately for Leicester, their star striker will be fit to travel with the squad as they get ready for a second round tie in the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane. 

"Jamie obviously had a few tussles today and has an ankle heavily strapped with an ice pack on it," Craig Shakespeare said following the 2-0 victory at home to Brighton. 

"I will go and see how he is shortly but knowing Jamie he will be fine. He does have those battles but we wouldn’t change him, would we?"

Vardy was unable to add to his opening day brace this weekend, with Leicester's goals coming from Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki and new £17m signing Harry Maguire. 


The Englishman's performance against Arsenal on the opening day saw many claim that Vardy was back to his best, something that will be important for Leicester this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters