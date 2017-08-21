Leicester City Given Jamie Vardy Injury Boost Ahead of Carabao Cup Trip to Sheffield United

England international Jamie Vardy has been given the all clear to travel to Sheffield United on Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup, despite fears the striker would face a lengthy spell on the sidelines after appearing to sustain an injury during a Premier League clash with Brighton.

Vardy was substituted in added time at the end of the second half, replaced by 21-year-old Demarai Gray, after Vardy suffered a knock to his ankle.





Fortunately for Leicester, their star striker will be fit to travel with the squad as they get ready for a second round tie in the Carabao Cup at Bramall Lane.

BREAKING: Leicester striker Jamie Vardy fit for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup second round tie with Sheffield United #SSN pic.twitter.com/jy4mYKql3e — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 21, 2017

"Jamie obviously had a few tussles today and has an ankle heavily strapped with an ice pack on it," Craig Shakespeare said following the 2-0 victory at home to Brighton.

"I will go and see how he is shortly but knowing Jamie he will be fine. He does have those battles but we wouldn’t change him, would we?"

Vardy was unable to add to his opening day brace this weekend, with Leicester's goals coming from Japanese striker Shinji Okazaki and new £17m signing Harry Maguire.





The Englishman's performance against Arsenal on the opening day saw many claim that Vardy was back to his best, something that will be important for Leicester this season.