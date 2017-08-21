Soccer

Man Utd Star Admits Red Devils Are Yet to Prove Their Premier League Title Credentials

an hour ago

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has admitted that Jose Mourinho’s side have yet to prove that they can be genuine title contenders this season, despite a strong start in their opening two games.

The 13-time Premier League title winners have hit the ground running this term with two 4-0 victories in a row against at home to West Ham and at Swansea.

United as well as cross-city rivals Man City have been tipped as firm title favourites early on, but United and England defender Phil Jones has warned that United are yet to prove their quality against the top sides, according to The Mirror.

United will face bitter North-West rivals Liverpool on October 14 and know that the game represents the first real test for Mourinho’s side.

Despite the fact that United face a run of difficult fixtures against Leicester, Stoke, Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace, Jones has suggested that United’s real test will come against top 6 opposition.

Ezra Shaw/GettyImages

Speaking to the press, he said: “We need to be judged on playing against the big boys, so to speak. No disrespect to the teams we’ve played, because they are never easy games in the Premier League.

“But people will judge us against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City.

It will be interesting, but we’ve got off to a good start.”

The former Blackburn Rovers centre-half also praised the unity in the dressing room and claimed that communication among the squad was better than ever.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

“All the players in the squad mingle together. We don’t have any cliques. We’re a tight-knit squad, we all get on well and I think it shows on the pitch.”

“You win, you gain confidence. We took last week’s confidence into the Swansea game.

“We’re not getting carried away, as we’re only two games into the season and we have another tough game against Leicester next week.

“We saw them cause problems in the first game of the season at Arsenal, but hopefully we can get the three points.”

