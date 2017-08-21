Man Utd Starlet Looks Set to Join La Liga Giants on Loan in Order to Gain More Experience

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira is on the verge of a loan move to Valencia, according to a tweet from Spanish source SER Sports Valencia.

El @valenciacf está muy cerca de tener la cesión d @andrinhopereira - @ManUtd_Es según nuestras fuentes oficiales confirmadas en Inglaterra pic.twitter.com/2jjrs6GkRa — SER Deportivos Valen (@SERDepValencia) August 20, 2017

The Brazilian playmaker spent last season on loan at Valencia's La Liga rivals Granada, scoring five goals in an impressive season.

Having returned to Manchester, he had hoped that some strong displays in pre-season would provide a springboard into the first team. He played a part in all five of United's games, and was handed the number 15 shirt ahead of the 2017/18 season. His versatility (he can play on either wing, in central midfield, as a number 10, or in front of the back four) means that he could be a useful squad player.

Patrick Smith/GettyImages

However, the 21 year-old's failure to make the bench for either of United's Premier League games so far may mean that he will be on the move. The summer acquisition of Nemanja Matic, along with impressive starts to the campaign from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial, will likely limit Pereira's opportunities at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has made it clear to Pereira that he would like him to remain with the first-team squad this season in order to develop under him, but it is believed that the decision on the move will be left largely to the player.