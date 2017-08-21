Soccer

Man Utd Starlet Looks Set to Join La Liga Giants on Loan in Order to Gain More Experience

32 minutes ago

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira is on the verge of a loan move to Valencia, according to a tweet from Spanish source SER Sports Valencia. 

The Brazilian playmaker spent last season on loan at Valencia's La Liga rivals Granada, scoring five goals in an impressive season.

Having returned to Manchester, he had hoped that some strong displays in pre-season would provide a springboard into the first team. He played a part in all five of United's games, and was handed the number 15 shirt ahead of the 2017/18 season. His versatility (he can play on either wing, in central midfield, as a number 10, or in front of the back four) means that he could be a useful squad player.

Patrick Smith/GettyImages

However, the 21 year-old's failure to make the bench for either of United's Premier League games so far may mean that he will be on the move. The summer acquisition of Nemanja Matic, along with impressive starts to the campaign from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Anthony Martial, will likely limit Pereira's opportunities at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has made it clear to Pereira that he would like him to remain with the first-team squad this season in order to develop under him, but it is believed that the decision on the move will be left largely to the player.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters