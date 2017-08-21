Soccer

Man Utd Tipped to Act on 'Significant Interest' in Ryan Sessegnon if Fulham are Willing to Sell

43 minutes ago

Manchester United reportedly hold 'significant interest' in Fulham prodigy Ryan Sessegnon and are being tipped to make a move for the teenage left-back if the Championship club show any future inclination to sell the player.

The update comes from Sky Sports, with suggestions that United boss Jose Mourinho is a 'keen admirer' of Sessegnon and will offer 'certain competition' to Tottenham if the 17-year-old is to become available at any point on the immediate horizon.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Should any deal happen during this season, either in what remains of the summer transfer window or in January, Sky's report states that United would allow Sessegnon to remain with Fulham on loan for the duration of the campaign.

At present, it is said that even a £25m offer might not tempt Fulham to sell, so it very much remains an 'if Fulham soften their stance' kind of situation.

Sessegnon, also a target for Liverpool until it became clear he wasn't particularly interested in joining the Reds this summer, only celebrated his 17th birthday in May and it wasn't until then that he actually signed his first professional contract with Fulham.

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

He was just 16 years of age when he started playing regularly for the Cottagers' first team and finished last season in the PFA Championship Team of the Year as voted by fellow players.

What Sky's report doesn't mention, and something that may favour United, is Mourinho's existing ties with Fulham through his son, 17-year-old Jose Jr.


The young goalkeeper is the same age as Sessegnon and was on the books at the west London club until April of this year - where he had been since the age of 14. Therefore there is a chance that Sessegnon is already personally familiar with the United boss.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters