Man Utd Tipped to Act on 'Significant Interest' in Ryan Sessegnon if Fulham are Willing to Sell

Manchester United reportedly hold 'significant interest' in Fulham prodigy Ryan Sessegnon and are being tipped to make a move for the teenage left-back if the Championship club show any future inclination to sell the player.

The update comes from Sky Sports, with suggestions that United boss Jose Mourinho is a 'keen admirer' of Sessegnon and will offer 'certain competition' to Tottenham if the 17-year-old is to become available at any point on the immediate horizon.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Should any deal happen during this season, either in what remains of the summer transfer window or in January, Sky's report states that United would allow Sessegnon to remain with Fulham on loan for the duration of the campaign.

At present, it is said that even a £25m offer might not tempt Fulham to sell, so it very much remains an 'if Fulham soften their stance' kind of situation.

Sessegnon, also a target for Liverpool until it became clear he wasn't particularly interested in joining the Reds this summer, only celebrated his 17th birthday in May and it wasn't until then that he actually signed his first professional contract with Fulham.

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

He was just 16 years of age when he started playing regularly for the Cottagers' first team and finished last season in the PFA Championship Team of the Year as voted by fellow players.

What Sky's report doesn't mention, and something that may favour United, is Mourinho's existing ties with Fulham through his son, 17-year-old Jose Jr.





The young goalkeeper is the same age as Sessegnon and was on the books at the west London club until April of this year - where he had been since the age of 14. Therefore there is a chance that Sessegnon is already personally familiar with the United boss.