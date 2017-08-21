Soccer

Newcastle United Fans Are Far From Impressed With Dwight Gayle After Huddersfield Loss

2 hours ago

Following Newcastle's 1-0 loss against fellow 2016/17 promotion winners Huddersfield Town, fans of the Magpies are livid with the lacklustre performance of their striker, Dwight Gayle.

The former Crystal Palace man was an integral part of Rafael Benitez's Championship winning side of last season as he bagged 23 league goals, seeing Newcastle reclaim their place in the Premier League.

However, after two losses from two games back in the top flight, there are numerous cries for offensive reinforcements emanating from fans of the Toon.

After the loss at the hands of David Wagner's Terriers, a mass of Newcastle fans took to social media to voice their distaste at the toothless front line of their side and moreover, Dwight Gayle. 

Over the two games Newcastle have played in the Premier League campaign thus far, Dwight Gayle has played just 128 minutes, substituted off against both Tottenham and Huddersfield. A sign that is surely indicative of his lack of form.

Should Newcastle look to survive in the Premier League this season they will need to add a degree of ferocity and incisiveness to their front line, as they, alongside four other clubs, have failed to register a single goal in the first 180 minutes of Premier League football.

