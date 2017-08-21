Soccer

Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino 'Happy to Lose in That Way' Following Wembley Loss to Chelsea

an hour ago

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino declared himself happy with his side's performance, despite them slipping to defeat against Chelsea in their first Premier League game at Wembley. 

Speaking to the Evening Standard he said: "I am disappointed because we deserved more. I am happy with the performance of the team - the team that created the most chances." 

Spurs found themselves behind at half time, despite dominating for large parts and Pochettino commented that Chelsea's ruthlessness in front of goal was the difference on the day: 


"The problem was Chelsea was more clinical in front of goal. It was difficult to score."

In front of a crowd of over 73,000 at Wembley, Marcos Alonso put Chelsea ahead on 24 minutes before a Michy Batshuayi own-goal levelled the scores. 

It was the least Spurs deserved and Pochettino was pleased with the character his side showed: "I am unhappy but not frustrated. I am happy to lose in that way." 

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Alonso's second goal late on condemned Spurs to a second Wembley defeat to Chelsea in four months. It was their first at 'home' in the league since a 2-1 loss to Southampton in May 2016. 

Despite the defeat, Pochettino believes Spurs are in a better place at the start of this campaign compared to 12 months ago: 

"We are in a position much better than how we started last season. It's true because we've lost the first home game but the character and performance was right." 

Spurs are back at Wembley next Sunday to face Burnley before an away trip to Everton following the international break. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters