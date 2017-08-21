Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino 'Happy to Lose in That Way' Following Wembley Loss to Chelsea

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino declared himself happy with his side's performance, despite them slipping to defeat against Chelsea in their first Premier League game at Wembley.

Speaking to the Evening Standard he said: "I am disappointed because we deserved more. I am happy with the performance of the team - the team that created the most chances."

Spurs found themselves behind at half time, despite dominating for large parts and Pochettino commented that Chelsea's ruthlessness in front of goal was the difference on the day:





"The problem was Chelsea was more clinical in front of goal. It was difficult to score."

Mauricio Pochettino: 'We showed today that Wembley is not the problem. We played well & the effort from the team & the fans was massive.' pic.twitter.com/wmrRWdtdO5 — BBC 606 (@bbc606) August 20, 2017

In front of a crowd of over 73,000 at Wembley, Marcos Alonso put Chelsea ahead on 24 minutes before a Michy Batshuayi own-goal levelled the scores.

It was the least Spurs deserved and Pochettino was pleased with the character his side showed: "I am unhappy but not frustrated. I am happy to lose in that way."

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Alonso's second goal late on condemned Spurs to a second Wembley defeat to Chelsea in four months. It was their first at 'home' in the league since a 2-1 loss to Southampton in May 2016.

Despite the defeat, Pochettino believes Spurs are in a better place at the start of this campaign compared to 12 months ago:

"We are in a position much better than how we started last season. It's true because we've lost the first home game but the character and performance was right."

Spurs are back at Wembley next Sunday to face Burnley before an away trip to Everton following the international break.