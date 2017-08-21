Steven Gerrard Praises Alexandre Lacazette Following Positive Start With New Club Arsenal

The French striker became Arsenal's most expensive signing in the summer, signing for £53m from Lyon and Steven Gerrard believes he will do justice to his price tag.

"They've spent a lot of money on him but I've watched him a bit this season and he started with a bang," Gerrard said on BT Sport after Arsenal's game against Stoke.

The Sport Review reported on Gerrard's comments, where he also discussed Lacazette's dynamic approach in the opponent's half: "His movement in the box is excellent and he only needs one chance to score a goal." Which is what he did on his Arsenal debut against Leicester and was unlucky not to have scored against Stoke, being called marginally offside.

Most strikers take time to adapt to life in the Premier League - getting used to it's speed and ferocity but the 26-year-old French international has picked up where left from last season. He scored an impressive 28 times for Lyon in the 2016/17 campaign.

Arsenal have struggled for consistent goalscorers since Robin van Persie left the club in 2012 - Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck are yet to score 20 goals for the Gunners in a Premier League campaign.



The Frenchman will be traveling with his Arsenal team to Gerrard's former team Liverpool next weekend. Arsenal will be hoping for much more convincing performances after two shaky starts, despite winning their opening game. The Gunners looked indifferent against Stoke and were punished with a 1-0 defeat.

