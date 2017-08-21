Soccer

Tottenham Trolled on Twitter Following Interesting Choice of Matchday Music Against Chelsea

33 minutes ago

Tottenham showed that Wembley was far from home comforts as they lost their first game at their temporary home 2-1 to Chelsea on Sunday evening.

After an unbeaten season last year at White Hart Lane, an unlikely Marcos Alonso brace sent Spurs to defeat, and with that further questions over how they will perform this season at the National Stadium. 

However, it wasn't just Tottenham's performance on the pitch that got the footballing world talking. It was the interesting pre-match choice of 'music' that backfired according to Givemesport.

Prior to the match a drumming sound was heard to be echoing around Wembley, with suggestions it was a Tottenham fan banging a drum in the stands to generate atmosphere amongst the crowd.

However, as seen above Daily Telegraph reporter Matt Law, informs us that the drumming sound was actually played through the speakers. Hence the trolling to the club on twitter with may feeling the use of drumming is embarrassing in a 90,000 seater stadium.


With Tottenham's poor record at Wembley from last season's dreadful Champions League run, fans are fearing the worst, as they know they face the possibility of entering their new renovated home at the start of next season without Champions League football.

