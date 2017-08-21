Versatile Inter Star Could Make £30m Chelsea Switch After Conte Gives Go Ahead to Proposed Move

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has given the go ahead for the Blues to make a bid for Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva.

The Mirror, have reported that the Serie A side are ready to sell the Italian for a fee of around £30m, with Candreva himself being keen on the move to team up with his former national manager for a second time.

Conte sees the 30-year-old as the perfect man to play right-wing back as he looks to bolster his thin squad ahead of their title defence and with the return of European football to the Bridge, more squad depth is needed after naming an inexperienced squad in their first two games.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Candreva only join Inter last summer from Lazio but an inconsistent first season and arrival of new manager Luciano Spallettii has seen him pushed towards the exit doors of the San Siro with Chelsea ready to swoop in.

As well as signing the Italian, Conte is keen to thrash out a deal to finally bring Danny Drinkwater to London having already seen a £15m move for the England international rebuffed by the Foxes.

Drinkwater is said to be desperate on a move to the champions but is yet to play this season due to a thigh injury that he picked up in pre-season meaning Craig Shakespeare and Chelsea are unwilling to negotiate on a potential £40m deal.

Chelsea have several targets they are hoping to conclude before the August 31st deadline, including wantaway Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.