Arsenal Braced for Bidding War as Man Utd & Juventus Eye Midfield Wonderkid

Arsenal are preparing themselves to fend off the interests of both Manchester United and Juventus, as the two clubs look set to battle it out to secure the services of talented youngster Marcus McGuane. The 18-year-old is now in the last 12 months of his contract with the Gunners, and Europe's top sides are believed to be queueing up to snatch the young prodigy.

As reported by the Independent, Juventus are currently in pole position to sign the highly-rated Englishman, but will face stiff competition from Manchester United in their quest to sign the player. Napoli are also thought be to be in the running, while a host of Championship sides may also make a swoop - given their ability to offer immediate first-team football.

The powerful midfielder is one of the most highly-rated youngsters in the country, and has already captained England's under-18 side. The Gunners have reason to be concerned about losing their tenacious young talent, as due to his contract expiring imminently he could be snapped up on FIFA compensation once it expires.

Arsenal have been plagued with contract concerns this summer, as the likes of Alexis Sánchez, Mesut Özil and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all given the club sleepless nights as they enter into the final year of their deals. Not wishing to lose their players for nothing, the club have the difficult decision to make over whether to cash in now or see them leave for free next summer.

Arsenal lost in their second game of the season on Saturday, being edged out 1-0 by Stoke City.