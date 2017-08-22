Atletico Order Diego Costa to 'Make Peace' With Chelsea Before Considering Formal Approach

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa has reportedly been 'ordered to make peace' with the Premier League champions by Atletico Madrid before they will consider making a formal approach to buy him.

Costa is currently at home in Brazil after being informed by manager Antonio Conte at the end of last season that his services were longer required and is refusing to return to England to train.

Claiming he has been treated like a 'criminal', the controversial figure has regularly made it clear that his desire is to rejoin former club Atletico. Yet the Madrid are seemingly less than keen to step in while there is seemingly so much bad blood between Costa and Chelsea.

As such, a report from The Sun claims that Atletico are insistent that Costa, who is being heavily criticised for his unauthorised absence, clears the air with Chelsea.

It is said that Atletico want any potential transfer to be completed 'as diplomatically as possible', putting the onus on Costa to end his self imposed exile in South America and return to west London if he actually wants to seal his exit from the club.

The major issue in possible negotiations, however, will come when the fee is discussed.

Chelsea are reported to want £50m for Costa, a price in keeping with players of similar age, experience and proven quality in the current market. But it is said Atletico are only willing to pay half that at £25m in the circumstances - a figure actually less than they sold him for in 2014.

Costa is also well aware that if he does join Atletico before the end of the summer transfer window, he will only be able to train until January as the club remains banned from registering new players until the turn of the calendar year.

Given that he's been willing to exile himself now and his desperation to seal the move, it is almost certainly not something that Costa will consider a deal breaker.