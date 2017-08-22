Soccer

Chelsea Prepared to Wait for Van Dijk as They Eye Other Deals Before Transfer Deadline

34 minutes ago
Chelsea are prepared to play a waiting game with Southampton with regards to to their exiled team captain Virgil Van Dijk.

As reported by The Telegraph, Blues director Marina Granovskaia has decided to remain patient in their pursuit of the Dutchman as she looks to secure three other signings before the transfer window closes next week.
Image by Adam Samuel

Granovskaia has scheduled several back-to-back meetings with clubs and agents this week as she looks to round out Chelsea’s shallow squad, with the Blues expecting to be busy over the final ten days of the window.

Talks are ongoing over for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Everton’s Ross Barkley, despite his ongoing injury, and finally for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares.

Ben Hoskins/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the west Londoners are also contemplating whether to make a move for a new forward to support summer signing Alvaro Morata, with Fernando Llorente, Christian Benteke, Jamie Vardy and Andrea Belotti all players they having been considered in past months.


Their pursuit of left-back Alex Sandro however has seemingly stalled, with Juventus making clear their intent to hang on to the Brazilian.

Similarly, Chelsea will Chelsea will only make an official bid for the £60m-rated Van Dijk if provided with the green light by Southampton, who have thus far also insisted the Dutch central defender is not for sale.


Indeed, despite Van Dijk handing in a transfer request last month, Southampton have remained adamant, and Liverpool were forced to apologise over their pursuit of the player.


Within the walls at Stamford Bridge, it is hoped that by taking a soft approach Chelsea will put themselves first in line to potentially land Van Dijk if and when Southampton’s stance changes.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters