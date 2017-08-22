Chelsea Prepared to Wait for Van Dijk as They Eye Other Deals Before Transfer Deadline

Chelsea are prepared to play a waiting game with Southampton with regards to to their exiled team captain Virgil Van Dijk.





As reported by The Telegraph , Blues director Marina Granovskaia has decided to remain patient in their pursuit of the Dutchman as she looks to secure three other signings before the transfer window closes next week.

Granovskaia has scheduled several back-to-back meetings with clubs and agents this week as she looks to round out Chelsea’s shallow squad, with the Blues expecting to be busy over the final ten days of the window.

Talks are ongoing over for Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, Arsenal’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Everton’s Ross Barkley, despite his ongoing injury, and finally for Southampton right-back Cedric Soares.

Meanwhile, the west Londoners are also contemplating whether to make a move for a new forward to support summer signing Alvaro Morata, with Fernando Llorente, Christian Benteke, Jamie Vardy and Andrea Belotti all players they having been considered in past months.





Their pursuit of left-back Alex Sandro however has seemingly stalled, with Juventus making clear their intent to hang on to the Brazilian.

Similarly, Chelsea will Chelsea will only make an official bid for the £60m-rated Van Dijk if provided with the green light by Southampton, who have thus far also insisted the Dutch central defender is not for sale.





Indeed, despite Van Dijk handing in a transfer request last month, Southampton have remained adamant, and Liverpool were forced to apologise over their pursuit of the player.





Within the walls at Stamford Bridge, it is hoped that by taking a soft approach Chelsea will put themselves first in line to potentially land Van Dijk if and when Southampton’s stance changes.