City Reportedly Wish to Extend Summer Spending Past £300m to Bring in Jonny Evans and Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City are allegedly preparing to take their spending this summer past the £300m mark, in order to secure the services of Jonny Evans and Alexis Sanchez.

In a report by the Daily Mirror, City are said to be determined to test Arsenal’s resolve over Sanchez with a £70m offer to reunite the Chile star with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, as well as continue their pursuit of West Brom's centre-back Evans.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

The saga involving Sanchez's proposed departure from the Emirates has been much-reported, with Arsene Wenger by all accounts digging his heels in over not letting the forward leave under any circumstances this season.





However, he also accepts that at an alleged price of £70m, the potential deal would be difficult to turn down.

Sanchez is ready to return from his abdominal injury and City believe they can persuade Arsenal to cash in on the contract rebel.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Pep Guardiola's side have already splashed out £210m during their record-breaking transfer window and will reportedly earmark an extra £70m for Sanchez — who is expected to play at Liverpool next Sunday — if the Gunners give them the green light to negotiate.

They are also keen on the Baggies' stalwart defender Evans - formerly of Man Utd - and Tony Pulis will supposedly sell his best centre-back for £25m as opposed to the £18m previously offered.

On top of their expenditure, City hope to continue their clear-out before the window closes and Samir Nasri is in Turkey finalising a proposed £8m move to Antalyaspor.