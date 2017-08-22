Davinson Sanchez Undergoing Spurs Medical as £42m Transfer Edges Towards Completion

Tottenham Hotspur are edging closer to the completion of their first signing of a long summer after it was reported that Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez is undergoing his medical.

Spurs announced on Friday that a deal to sign the talented defender from Ajax, subject to a medical and successful work permit application, had been agreed with the final stages now going through.

BREAKING: Davinson Sanchez having a medical ahead of his club record move to Tottenham #SSN pic.twitter.com/pzX4gNp4aq — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 22, 2017

The 21-year-old has already signed a six-year contract with the club and there are not expected to be any late complications that will derail the transfer, rumoured to be worth as much as £42m after various add-ons and bonuses.

Last season, Sanchez was part of the Ajax team that faced Manchester United in the Europa League final in Stockholm. He earned good reviews during the course of the competition and is ready to take the next step by moving to the Premier League.

"I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax. It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career," the player said on Friday.

"I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there."

Sanchez will add depth to the centre-back position, where Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier has been operating so far this season.