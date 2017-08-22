Soccer

Dortmund Handed Boost as Midfield Ace Weigl Resumes Full Training After Broken Ankle Lay Off

an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund have been handed a huge injury boost after talented star Julian Weigl resumed full training following a three-month lay off with a broken ankle.

The 21-year-old sustained the problem during May's 1-1 Bundesliga draw away at Augsburg and has been sidelined ever since.

However, Dortmund took to their official Twitter account to post footage of Weigl taking part in training drills alongside his teammates, and the German giants now hope to have him available soon after the September international break.

The caption accompanying the video in the tweet said: "The match against Hertha Berlin is still too early for Weigl. His return is still one or two weeks away."

Weigl made 43 appearances in all competitions for the Westfalenstadion-based club last term as he broke into the first-team fold under previous manager Thomas Tuchel.

The combative defensive midfielder even notched his maiden senior goal for Die Borussia in the 2-1 away victory over Sporting in the Champions League, and that proved to be the pinnacle of his season as disaster struck just two weeks before Dortmund's DfB Pokal Cup showdown with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Weigl was substituted off the field just 23 minutes into the clash with Augsburg after colliding with Philippe Max, and was subsequently stretchered off the pitch.

His diagnosis came back after scans on his ankle in hospital, and revealed that a recuperation period of three to four months was required to allow his ankle to heal fully before he could return to playing again.

Tuchel bemoaned the loss of a key player at the time, and stated at the time that Weigl would be a big loss if he was out for a significant amount of time.

Weigl will hope to make his first appearance of the 2017/18 campaign under new boss Peter Bosz at some point in September if he is given the all-clear to do so by the club's medical team.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters