Football Fans Reveal Their Preferred Tactic for Forcing Through a Transfer Deal

With the transfer window nearing its conclusion, players and clubs alike are becoming increasingly desperate to complete deals and add the finishing touches to their squads for the season ahead.

Fans have had the chance to put themselves in the position of the players, and over 101,000 voted to decide what they would do in order to force through a move to another club. The results are in, and it's been an absolute landslide of a poll with voters in little doubt over their preferred option.

Image by Matt Verri

72% of voters are kidding themselves into believing they would be model professionals, not realising the poll was anonymous and insisting that they would act sensibly and hand in a transfer request.

There's a huge drop to the next most popular option, with 11% deciding they'd pledge their loyalty to the club despite knowing a move away was imminent. This was the option of choice for Fabian Delph ahead of his move to Manchester City, proclaiming his love for Aston Villa before leaving just to really anger their fans.

6% of fans have the right idea, picking the option of taking matters into their own hands and travelling to their potential club in the hope of forcing the transfer through.

The 6000 fans who picked this option evidently have shrines to Peter Odemwingie, the striker who drove to QPR's training ground to force through a move to absolutely no success.

Scott Heavey/GettyImages

Players have been known to refuse to play or even train, but only 5% of those who voted claim they would resort to such measures. Sterling, Tevez and Berbatov are among those to have gone on strike, and while hugely unprofessional it is usually very successful in forcing a transfer.

3% would fake an injury and spend their time on the bench until they got the move they wanted, and this is a particularly popular move at the moment. Coutinho, van Dijk, Sanchez and Barkley have all picked up knocks in the last few weeks, suspiciously coinciding with transfer rumours.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Bringing up the rear, also with 3%, is the launching of a scathing attack on the lack of ambition at your current club, though this is often a tactic used when a player or agent is looking for more money rather than a move away.

In 2010, Wayne Rooney appeared keen to leave Manchester United as he criticised the club's lack of ambition. Strangely, his concerns about ambition magically disappeared after he was given a new contract with a massive pay rise.

The results of the poll show that the vast majority of voters are excellent people who are perfect professionals, politely asking for a transfer away and not resorting to more forceful actions. It remains to be seen just how polite and calm voters would be if a transfer for millions became a realistic possibility.