Soccer

Harry Kane Says Tottenham Must Win Trophies This Season or Risk 'Going Backwards'

an hour ago

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes the club could go backwards unless they win trophies this season.

Spurs have finished third and second in the past two Premier League seasons but have been unable to reach the final of a European or domestic competition, with their best effort coming to an end last campaign in the 4-2 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The club are without a trophy since 2008, when Jonathan Woodgate scored an extra-time winner to beat Chelsea in the League Cup final, and Kane says a cup needs to be won this season or else Tottenham could start to regress.

He said, as quoted by the Sun: “The only way we can improve is to win something, or win the league — that is always our aim.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“We have to keep doing what we are doing, hopefully it will happen.”

Tottenham's start to life at Wembley got off to a bad start as they dominated Chelsea but went down 2-1 losers on Sunday, with Marcus Alonso's double cancelling out Michy Batshuayi's own goal.

Kane added: "It’s not the result we wanted but we take a lot of positives from the way we played.

“We dominated the game and had the better chances. It’s about being clinical.

“It was not our day, so we have to move on and try to win next week.”

Kane is yet to score a Premier League goal in August and will be hoping he can end that hoodoo, as well as Tottenham's recent poor record at Wembley, with a strike against Burnley on Sunday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters