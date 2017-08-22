Harry Kane Says Tottenham Must Win Trophies This Season or Risk 'Going Backwards'

Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes the club could go backwards unless they win trophies this season.

Spurs have finished third and second in the past two Premier League seasons but have been unable to reach the final of a European or domestic competition, with their best effort coming to an end last campaign in the 4-2 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

The club are without a trophy since 2008, when Jonathan Woodgate scored an extra-time winner to beat Chelsea in the League Cup final, and Kane says a cup needs to be won this season or else Tottenham could start to regress.

He said, as quoted by the Sun: “The only way we can improve is to win something, or win the league — that is always our aim.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

“We have to keep doing what we are doing, hopefully it will happen.”

Tottenham's start to life at Wembley got off to a bad start as they dominated Chelsea but went down 2-1 losers on Sunday, with Marcus Alonso's double cancelling out Michy Batshuayi's own goal.

Kane added: "It’s not the result we wanted but we take a lot of positives from the way we played.

“We dominated the game and had the better chances. It’s about being clinical.

“It was not our day, so we have to move on and try to win next week.”

Kane is yet to score a Premier League goal in August and will be hoping he can end that hoodoo, as well as Tottenham's recent poor record at Wembley, with a strike against Burnley on Sunday.