Juventus Midfielder's Father Dismisses Transfer Speculation Linking His Son to AC Milan

The father of Claudio Marchisio has moved to distance his son from the speculation linking him with a move to free-spending AC Milan.

Reports in Italy had claimed the midfielder 'no longer felt central' to Juventus plans and that club no longer regard him as 'unsellable'.

Maddie Meyer/GettyImages

Furthermore, the Old Lady recently brought in former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi for a fee of £18.2m, which appears to be to Marchisio's detriment - Juve are also said to be keen to bring in another midfielder in Kevin Strootman before the window closes.

Speaking to Calciomercato though, the 31-year-old's father and agent Stefano has denied the fresh links to the Rossoneri. He said: "I honestly know nothing about it, I do not know where these rumors came from.

"Two years ago we signed a valid contract for five seasons so there are still three in front. For the rest, we should ask Juventus, but I talked to you three days ago and they have not communicated anything to me about the matter, the two are sure: Claudio is good and wants to play.

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

"At every market session Juve buys many players, but that does not mean he has to leave. Then if he did not play for so many months, we could even think about leaving next year but on Saturday Allegri made it to play and there are no problems."

Marchisio has been with the Bianconeri since 2006 after breaking through the club's youth ranks and is a stalwart at the Juventus Stadium.

