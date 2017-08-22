Soccer

Leaked Gaming Convention Footage Suggests FIFA Street Could Make a Glorious Return in FIFA 18

an hour ago

Computer game enthusiasts, rejoice! The latest edition of the popular FIFA football series could well feature the much-loved, street-based element of the game. Originally a stand-alone game, FIFA Street captured the hearts of a generation of fans growing up in the 00s, allowing gamers to reproduce the silky skills from the likes of Ronaldinho on an edgy-looking street environment. 

A video has now emerged on Twitter, appearing to contain footage from the highly popular Gamescom 2017 convention - where computer game fans can get sneak previews of the latest releases for the upcoming year. Of course, in 2017, northing stays secret for long, and the leaked video footage from the event has got fans of the format very excited indeed.

If the video is genuine, it suggests that rather than being a stand-alone title, a form of FIFA Street could be a playable mode in the highly anticipated FIFA 18. This is likely to prove a popular move with fans of the game, who will either get to indulge in some real moments of  nostalgia, or experience a new format to the attempts at realism offered by the games series.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters