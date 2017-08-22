Manchester City Fans Lambast Luxurious 'Tunnel Club' on Twitter as Etihad's New Feature Is Unveiled

Manchester City fans have taken to Twitter to tear into their home ground's controversial new feature - the 'Tunnel Club'. The new state of the art design was unveiled on Sky Sports before the side's 1-1 home draw with Everton on Monday evening, and consists of an area in which fans can see the players at close quarters, via large glass windows facing the tunnel.

With prices for a spot in the new area starting at £249, and a season ticket in the area costing a staggering £15k, it's not been a popular move with many of the Sky Blues faithful. The elitist nature of the club is clear to see, given that a strict dress code banning sportswear and trainers is enforced for anyone wishing to be a member.

🤦‍♂️ City’s new tunnel club



What has happened to football#MCIEVE pic.twitter.com/5ya4FIAuQn — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) August 21, 2017

Well it's tunnel club @mancity for us tonight. Let's see what all the fuss is about #mcfc pic.twitter.com/av18u7BQBw — Tony Preston (@tony_mcfc1894) August 21, 2017

For anyone wondering the tunnel club at city has gold sinks and blue tea #mcfc pic.twitter.com/BaNGseA4Sj — Jamie Pav (@Pav90) August 11, 2017

As you can imagine, this exclusive new club has not been too well received by a large portion of City fans, and Twitter has proven the perfect outlet to vent some of this rage.

Pushing the Tunnel Club to death in City Square. Feels like a huge misjudgment of what this club is or once represented. No thanks. — SR (@PlatinisBungs) August 21, 2017

My rows been cut off for tunnel club wankers #TCW pic.twitter.com/KkjBdmRpNg — Gill.i.am (@GillHall27) August 21, 2017

I get that, but don't think Tunnel Club has owt to do with improving the atmosphere. It's the total opposite. Pricing out old skool fans. — Mel (@MellesBellesMcr) August 11, 2017

The MCFC Tunnel Club? What if it's empty, or filled with gawping disruptive drunk fans? It's looking like a terrible idea! #bbcfootball — Liz Tray (@LizTray) August 19, 2017

The 'Tunnel Club' has been viewed by many as just another step in the gradual climb to elitism the game is taken.

Once considered the game of the working class, it is becoming increasingly harder for loyal fans to keep attending matches due to the rising cost of ticket prices.

Spurs are also rumoured to be considering installing a similar viewing system in their new stadium.