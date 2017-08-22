Manchester City to Turn to Middlesbrough Centre-Back if Jonny Evans Pursuit Fails

Manchester City will turn their attention to Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson, if their pursuit of Jonny Evans fails.

Pep Guardiola's side are worried West Brom won't compromise on their £30m valuation of former Manchester United star Evans, and have lined up Gibson as an alternative should a deal fail to be agreed with the Baggies.

The Independent believe City have identified 24-year-old Gibson as the best alternative to Evans due to his Premier League experience gained last season during Middlesbrough's ill-fated 2016/17 campaign.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

City's initial £18m bid for Evans, who has made 65 appearances in all competitions for Tony Pulis' side, was rejected and fears over a potentially soaring transfer fee have prompted Guardiola's side to look elsewhere.

Gibson made 38 Premier League appearances last season, scoring once as Boro finished 19th, also winning his first England call up. However, the Boro academy product is yet to make an appearance for the Three Lions.

Guardiola evidently believes City still need another centre-back to add to John Stones, Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany - particularly considering the Belgium international's injury issues.

City identified defence as a weakness during the summer and moved swiftly to sign full-backs Benjamin Mendy, Danilo and Kyle Walker, while goalkeeper Ederson and winger Bernardo Silva have also been drafted in.

A move to a top flight side could help Gibson in his bid to make England's 2018 World Cup side, having been part of the squad in March earlier this year.