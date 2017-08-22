Messi Not Expected to Put Pen to Paper on New Contract Until September as New Signings Take Priority

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi is not expected to officially put pen to paper on his new contract until next month when the transfer window has closed, with new signings taking immediate priority at Camp Nou after what continues to be a challenging summer.





It was formally announced by Barcelona in early July that Messi had 'agreed' a new long-term contract that would extend his commitment until 2021.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

As has often been the case with Barça contracts announcements in recent years, it was not actually signed at that time. But it came as a revelation late last week when it was revealed that the paperwork had still not been signed by the player.

With fans still reeling over the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, that caused a degree of panic, with calls for Messi to sign the deal as soon as possible.

But, according to Marca, it won't happen just yet and there is a good reason why.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

With Messi's contract at least fully agreed in principle, the Spanish daily highlights that Barça view new signings as being more time critical until the close of the transfer market next Thursday.

As such, club officials are not looking to push Messi into physically inking his name on the contract because their time is occupied by the eager scramble to make sure that new coach Ernesto Valverde is not left under resourced for the 2017/18 campaign ahead.

There is a vague suggestion that Messi is also waiting to see how the rest of the transfer window pans out before signing - apparently he wishes to see how the season is shaping up first.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

However, as Marca highlight, that isn't to say he will refuse to sign and consider leaving and it is his intention to commit himself to the club once there is opportunity to do it.

The date given by Marca is mid-September, after the international break at the start of the month, and around the time of the city derby against Espanyol on 9th September. But nothing is definitive.