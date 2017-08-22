Monaco Enquire About Premier League Trio as Replacements for Outbound Kylian Mbappe

Monaco have enquired about the availability of three of the Premier League's top strikers.

The Ligue 1 champions are expected to lose star forward Kylian Mbappe sooner rather than later, with the France international recently missing from the squad that beat Metz last Friday whilst also being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi believes Monaco, on top of their talks with Ajax for Kasper Dolberg, are also interested in signing Chelsea outcast Diego Costa, wantaway Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez and in-form Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial.

Monaco s'est renseigné sur le cas de Diego Costa, A. Martial et Alexis Sanchez. Recherche d'un attaquant, negos avec Dolberg #Breakingfoot — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 21, 2017

Costa has been heavily linked with a move back to former club Atletico Madrid after spectacularly falling out with Blues manager Antonio Conte, with the Spain international currently in Brazil despite the club ordering him to return to training.

Sanchez is yet to feature for Arsenal this season after struggling with illness and a reported abdominal strain, but Gunners manager Arsene Wenger expects the Chile international to be fit for the trip to Liverpool.

Martial previously played for Monaco as a teenager and has started the new season in great form despite playing just 26 minutes of Premier League football so far, managing two goals and an assist.

Monaco still have Radamel Falcao on their books, but have lost former first-team stars Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva so far this summer, while Thomas Lemar has also been linked with a move away.

Dolberg has emerged as one of Ajax's most important players after scoring 23 goals in 47 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season, also making his Denmark debut in 2016.