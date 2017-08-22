Pep Guardiola Says it Was the 'Proudest Day of His Life' Following City's Dramatic Equaliser

Pep Guardiola sarcastically claimed it was the proudest day of his life as he saw his Manchester City side come from behind with ten men to salvage a point against Everton on Monday evening.

City had it all to do following Wayne Rooney's 36th minute strike which was followed ten minutes later by Kyle Walker's controversial red card. The Spaniard's side rallied and equalised through substitute Raheem Sterling, before Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin also saw red late on.

Speaking to the press after the game a clearly frustrated Guardiola claimed he was pleased with his side's performance, saying:

"We played with a good performance, I was happy with the first half, they left Nico (Otamendi) alone they could go a little bit more in the middle with the ball, the second half we play like we did last season against them when we were here."

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

However, despite his satisfaction he felt that his side lacked a ruthless streak in the first half when they were dominating the game when it was 11 v 11: "Yeah we created chances but the important thing is that we did not finish, it's okay we have to try to take the chances in the game.

"I don't know how many chances we create, how many chances they create. It's similar to Burnley last year when we were together we went to Liverpool two days later and after 35 minutes we play against 10 men and we were able to win the game but today was just a draw."

The 46-year-old refused to be drawn in on the incident that saw Kyle Walker, but was pleased with his side's reaction to going a man down in the second half. Although he still sees the result as two points dropped rather than one gained.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"We lost two points, yeah its good we didn't lose the game, its good how we tried we are here for the result but at the end we have to analyse the performance. It is one of the most proud days in my life to see how we have done and the way we played with 10 v 11.

"Against a Europa League team with top quality players we tried so we missed some chances at the end and we score a goal, it was a good day."