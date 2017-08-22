Zidane Admits 'Anything Can Happen' Before End of Transfer Window as Liverpool Eye Kovacic

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to rule out any exits from Santiago Bernabeu as Liverpool secure a verbal agreement to sign midfielder Mateo Kovačić, according to Spanish outlet Diario Gol.





The Croatian playmaker has reportedly been unhappy with his recent lack of game-time and is keen on a move to Merseyside.

Real have already fended off interest in several of their stars this summer, but there is still uncertainty over Kovačić's future and it has been suggested that Liverpool would be willing to double the 23-year-old’s wages.





Diario Gol claim that Kovačić has spoken to Liverpool about the possibility of joining and would be happy to join.

Following victory over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, Madrid manager Zidane was not directly asked about Kovačić, but did not rule out any departures from the club.

He stated: "I like the squad I've got and I hope that there are no changes to it, but up until 31 August anything can happen."

Kovačić started his career at his native Dinamo Zagreb and played 97 times for Italian giants Inter Milan before sealing a €29m move to Los Blancos.





The Croatian is yet another midfielder being linked with a move to Anfield and it is believed that manager Jürgen Klopp is still looking for a new central midfielder after failing to land previous targets Naby Keita and Jean-Michael Seri.

Despite having already spent around £55m this summer, and perhaps more if Barcelona-bound Coutinho does leave, it is believed that the Reds will bring in at least one more signing before the transfer window closes.