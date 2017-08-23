Barcelona Reveal Genuine Interest in Angel Di Maria But PSG Insist Star Winger Is Not for Sale

Reports in France suggest that Barcelona are interested in signing Angel Di Maria but PSG rebuffed them.

The French side are adamant that the Argentine is not for sale at any price; in a tweet, journalist Jonathan Johnson said: "According to Le Parisien, Barcelona revealed their interest in Angel Di Maria but PSG rebuffed them. ADM is not for sale."





Of course, there are conflicting reports, with Sport claiming a deal is actually close and will cost the Catalan giants a cool €50m. The truth of all this remains to be seen, but with the transfer deadline fast approaching, we'll soon know the outcome regardless.





Di Maria began his career in Portugal with Benfica, winning the Primeira Liga in 2008-09. His performances in Benfica's run to the Europa League quarter-finals the following season caught the eye of Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants spent over €25m to bring him to the Bernabeu. He would enjoy four seasons with Los Blancos, scoring 36 goals in 190 games. He would win a number of trophies including the La Liga title in 2012 and the Champions League in 2014. He would play 120 minutes in the final in Lisbon as Real beat their city rivals Atlético Madrid 4-1 in Lisbon.

Manchester United then spent nearly £60m to bring Di Maria to England but it would prove to be an unsuccessful move, lasting just one season at Old Trafford.

He then moved to PSG for £44m where he has spent the last two seasons, winning the Ligue 1 title in 2015-16.

Having lost Neymar to PSG and with Luis Suarez injured, Barcelona are hoping to bolster their squad. This follows a disastrous Spanish Super Cup that saw a 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid.

PSG are desperate to keep hold of Di Maria and are unlikely to sell him at any price.