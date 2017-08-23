Chelsea Contemplate Move for Leicester and England Striker Jamie Vardy Following Diego Costa Exile

With Spanish star Diego Costa continually trying to force a move back to Atlético Madrid, Chelsea are reportedly weighing up whether to make a move for Jamie Vardy as a ready-made replacement.

The Leicester City man has impressed at the beginning of this campaign after bagging a brace at the Emirates against Arsenal, and the Daily Mirror suggests Antonio Conte could snap up Vardy in the closing stages of the transfer window to compliment Álvaro Morata.

Jamie Vardy has emerged as a target for Chelsea as they look to replace Diego Costa, reports @MirrorFootball 🤔 https://t.co/hZ6dvlP1Q3 pic.twitter.com/QhYGxx0yA0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 22, 2017

After bagging six goals in sixteen games for England and proving highly effective in the Foxes' title winning shock in 2016, Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia believes the Blues would be better served going for age and experience over a much higher price tag for a younger player in a competitive transfer market.

As pressure mounts on the Chelsea board to bring in further additions, Vardy could be an excellent choice to work alongside Conte in his preferred three at the back formation. The England international could lead the line to stretch defences in the Champions League, play on the wing alongside Morata or play up front with a partner when Chelsea come up against a tough opposition like they did in the season opener against Burnley.

At the age of 30, Vardy knows what it takes to succeed in the Premier League after bagging 24 goals in their success two years ago while he also notched 13 league goals last season. With pace to burn and a never-say-die attitude, his energy is something Conte expects from his players each game he manages at Stamford Bridge.

As it looks increasingly likely that Chelsea are going to make teammate Danny Drinkwater part of the Premier League holders' squad, Vardy might consider a similar career move to London for regular Champions League football.