Soccer

Chelsea Reportedly Dealt Huge Blow in Their Pursuit of Inter Milan Star

an hour ago

Chelsea are keen on signing Inter Milan midfielder Antonio Candreva this summer but following comments made by the Italian's agent, it seems Candreva will be staying with Inter Milan.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has been keeping tabs on the situation of the midfielder and admires his talent from the times they worked together during Conte's reign with the Italy squad.

However, according to Goal, Candreva's agent Federico Pastorello believes that his player will remain in Italy with Inter Milan.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Pastorello said: "Candreva believes that he will stay. His desire is to continue at Inter and the club and [Inter manager Luciano] Spalletti have said the same."


He added: "So I believe this season he will remain at Inter, but in January Chelsea wanted him."

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Candreva attracted attention from European clubs after a more than impressive spell with Lazio - he played 101 games for the club and scored 32 goals. The midfielder joined Inter only 12 months ago and has continued his impressive form - scoring six goals and getting 10 assists for Inter Milan.

Following the sale of Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, Conte has been keen to add depth to his squad for the upcoming Premier League campaign and Candreva is high on the Italian's list of targets.

However, it seems that the 30-year-old will remain with Spalletti at Inter after he helped the side to an impressive 3-0 victory over Fiorentina in the opening Serie A game of the season. 

