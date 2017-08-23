Crystal Palace Boss De Boer Praises McArthur After Impressive Role in Win Over Ipswich

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has praised midfielder James McArthur following his performance on his return to the team against Ipswich on Tuesday night.

Palace secured their place in round three after a 2-1 win over a youthful Ipswich side, with a brace from the impressive McArthur and Manchester City loanee Bersant Celina adding a late consolation for the Tractor Boys.

Speaking to the press after the game, de Boer said that the Scotsman's performance had given him something to think about ahead of this weekend's game against Swansea City at Selhurst Park.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"I didn't say it to him, but he's a very smart player who understands football, but I always tell strikers that if you're in range of 18 yards that you should try to shoot from the inside as it's easier and normally you will score goals, and he did exactly that, so compliments to him.





"He had three moments of quality. He scored with his left and with his right, and the goalkeeper made a fantastic save from another from his left. He showed good composure and accuracy and didn't hit the ball hard to put it in the corner.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

"He gives other options and that is very good for the manager, and I was very pleased with James."

Palace face the Swans on Saturday looking to get off the mark this season after two consecutive defeats without scoring a goal against new boys Huddersfield and Liverpool.