OGC Nice midfielder Jean Micheal Seri is said to be shocked and disappointed by Barcelona's decision to pull out of a move for him.

The Frenchman emerged as a target for several clubs this summer, but was keen on a dream move to the Camp Nou. But according to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan side have gone back on their agreement with the player and his club.

Seri reportedly turned down offers from Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and AS Roma in order to engineer a transfer to Barca. The report claims that a four-year deal, as well as bonuses, had already been agreed upon, only for the player to wake up on Wednesday morning to the news of Barca pulling out.

He was thought to be excitedly awaiting a meeting between himself, his agent Oscar Damiani and Nice's sporting director Olivier Dall'Aglio. However, that is yet to come to fruition.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The player had also asked Barca to allow him to say goodbye to the Nice fans after the side's Champions League playoff second leg fixture at the Allianz Riviera on Tuesday, something the Spanish club are reported as having agreed to. But for some unknown reason, they have since dropped all interest.

Nice president Jean-Pierre Riviere is thought to be good friends with Barcelona counterpart Josep Bartomeu. And that has left Seri even more puzzled.

It will be interesting to see what becomes of this debacle. The player is reportedly very unhappy with the latest developments, yet he could move elsewhere, with the interest in his signature still very much alive.