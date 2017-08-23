Soccer

England Legend Wayne Rooney Announces Immediate Retirement From International Football

an hour ago

Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football with immediate effect. 

The Everton forward scored 53 England goals in 119 appearances for the Three Lions and revealed in a statement on Wednesday that, while manager Gareth Southgate had offered him a place in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia, he has decided to call time on an international career which saw him play at three World Cups and three European Championships. 

"It was great that Gareth Southgate called me this week to tell me he wanted me back in the England squad for the upcoming matches. I really appreciated that. 

"However, having already thought long and hard, I told Gareth that I had now decided to retire for good from international football. It is a really tough decision and one I have discussed with me family, my manager at Everton and those closest to me. 

"Playing for England has always been special for me. Every time I was selected as a player or captain was a real privilege and I thank everyone who helped me. But I believe now is the time to bow out.

"Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton. Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful. I will always remain a passionate England fan. One of my very few regrets is not to have been a part of a successful England side.

"Hopefully the exciting players Gareth is bringing through can take that ambition further and I hope everyone will get behind the team. One day the dream will come true and I look forward to being there as a fan - or in any capacity."

