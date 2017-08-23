Soccer

Huddersfield Land Talented Nurnberg Starlet Abdelhamid Sabiri on 3-Year Deal

an hour ago

Huddersfield Town have snapped up Nurnberg starlet Abdelhamid Sabiri on a three-year contract for a reported £1m fee.

The Terriers took their own website to announce the newest addition to manager David Wagner's squad on Wednesday morning.

Sabiri, who is an attacking midfielder by trade, has the option of extending his stay with the Premier League newcomers for an additional 12 months if his stay in England proves to be fruitful.

Speaking about the capture of the talented 20-year-old, Wagner expressed his delight at signing Sabiri from the 2. Bundesliga club.

He beamed: “I’m very happy that we have been able to add Abdelhamid to our squad in this summer window; he is one of the most exciting talents from the German leagues. We needed another natural ‘number 10’ in our squad and he gives us a good option in all the attacking midfield areas. 

“Abdelhamid made a big impression in Germany with his performances for Nürnberg in the second-half of last season. The number of goals he has scored from his position is very impressive, which comes from good football intelligence. 

“When I have talked to him, I have been very impressed by how desperate he is to join our club and prove himself at Premier League level. This was a big factor in our negotiation. 

“He is still learning the game and his space to develop is huge. If he works hard, like I expect him to do, he could be a high-quality player for this Club. We will give him all the support he needs to help him become the best player he can be.”

Sabiri only moved to Nuremberg last summer, but he impressed for the Bavarian based outfit's second string - notching 12 goals and six assists in 21 appearances - which led to a first-team call up.

The Moroccan-born star bagged five goals in nine appearances for the club's senior side, and would have featured more often in the second half of the season had it not been for a meniscus tear sustained in the 1-0 defeat to Bochum at the end of February.

A central attacking midfielder, Sabiri is also capable of playing on either wing or up front as part of a two-pronged striking pair.

