Inter Consider Late Transfer Move for Toby Alderweireld Who Is Stalling on New Spurs Deal

As Tottenham continue to fight with their top stars over how much they should earn, Inter Milan are reportedly set to test the waters with Belgian star defender Toby Alderweireld, who has is stalling on a contract extension.





According to TalkSport, the Serie A giants are hoping to make a late move for the tough-tackling defender, who is seeking a higher wage to match the top earners at the north London outfit.

The Sunday Times reporting that Chelsea have enquired for Alderweireld👀 pic.twitter.com/7wpaIHaesH — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 20, 2017

Sources suggest that talks have broken down in recent weeks, with chairman Daniel Levy proving a tough negotiator as a number of key figures question the clubs wage structure. Defender Danny Rose recently admitted he 'knows his worth' and will go elsewhere if the Lilywhites cannot match his ambitions.





Considering Spurs have only made one recent acquisition in the transfer market, albeit a record purchase with Ajax defender Davinson Sanchez for a reported 40m, many at the club now believe they are not able to compete financially with the top clubs in the Premier League.

Frederick Breedon/GettyImages

With his contract only running until 2020, media reports in Italy claim that the Nerazzurri see Alderweireld as the perfect addition to the squad, and his experience will significantly boost their chances of competing with the likes of current holders Juventus and city rivals AC Milan to reclaim the Serie A title, which they last lifted in 2010.





Entering the peak of his career after spells at Atlético Madrid and Southampton, the 28-year-old Belgian will be looking to earn a wage that matches his status as one of the top defenders in the league, while also making a bold statement that Tottenham can compete with the best.



