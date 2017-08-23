Soccer

Jon Toral Set to Be Confirmed as New Tigers Player Amid Boss Leonid Slutsky's 6 Player Wish List

2 hours ago

Hull City are expected to confirm the capture of Arsenal's 22-year-old midfielder Jon Toral in a £3m deal on Wednesday, as Leonid Slutsky targets six new additions ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

In a report by the Hull Daily Mail, Toral was said to have underwent a medical with the Tigers on Tuesday and is close to agreeing personal terms that will make him the north East side's seventh new signing of the summer.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Swansea City left-back Stephen Kingsley is also due in Yorkshire to finalise his anticipated move to the KCOM Stadium, with Sam Clucas heading in the opposite direction in a deal that could be worth up to £16.5m. 

Hull City's manager Leonid Slutsky is hoping they are just the start of a late recruitment drive before the transfer window closes a week.

“I hope we will have some official information about new players soon,” said the former CSKA Moscow boss, who named a starting eleven comprised entirely of under-23s players in Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“We need a new team because we have lost 14 players from last season. We must change the whole team so it’s a very difficult time for us.

“I have serious hope for the end of the transfer window. We are waiting on official information but we are very close with some transfers.

“We need some players in attack and have some options. Negotiations continue 24 hours and I hope the situation will change. I hope we will bring in six players more by the end of the transfer window.”

Toral, a Spanish playmaker, will join the aforementioned Kingsley in offering Slutsky some much-needed options during their battle to return to the Premier League.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters