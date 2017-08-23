Jon Toral Set to Be Confirmed as New Tigers Player Amid Boss Leonid Slutsky's 6 Player Wish List

Hull City are expected to confirm the capture of Arsenal's 22-year-old midfielder Jon Toral in a £3m deal on Wednesday, as Leonid Slutsky targets six new additions ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

In a report by the Hull Daily Mail, Toral was said to have underwent a medical with the Tigers on Tuesday and is close to agreeing personal terms that will make him the north East side's seventh new signing of the summer.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Swansea City left-back Stephen Kingsley is also due in Yorkshire to finalise his anticipated move to the KCOM Stadium, with Sam Clucas heading in the opposite direction in a deal that could be worth up to £16.5m.

Hull City's manager Leonid Slutsky is hoping they are just the start of a late recruitment drive before the transfer window closes a week.

“I hope we will have some official information about new players soon,” said the former CSKA Moscow boss, who named a starting eleven comprised entirely of under-23s players in Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“We need a new team because we have lost 14 players from last season. We must change the whole team so it’s a very difficult time for us.

“I have serious hope for the end of the transfer window. We are waiting on official information but we are very close with some transfers.

“We need some players in attack and have some options. Negotiations continue 24 hours and I hope the situation will change. I hope we will bring in six players more by the end of the transfer window.”

Toral, a Spanish playmaker, will join the aforementioned Kingsley in offering Slutsky some much-needed options during their battle to return to the Premier League.