Liverpool Set to Reject Fourth Bid From Barca for Philippe Coutinho Amid Reports of Huge £138m Offer

Liverpool will reject any new offer from Barcelona for the services of wantaway Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho, report the Liverpool Echo.

The Catalan club are set to make a bid of £138m, with an up front payment of £101m and a further £37m of add-ons with the hope of finally prying the Brazilian away from Liverpool. However, the Reds have been tipped to turn down the bid, as they haven't got a substantial period of time to find a suitable replacement in the current window.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp's side are continuing to play hard-ball, rejecting a third bid from the La Liga outfit on Friday of £118m. Which included £82m now and a potential £36m of add-ons should Coutinho be a success at the Nou Camp.

With the bid Barca imposed a 7pm deadline on Sunday, with the hopes of thrashing out a deal as quickly as possible but Liverpool allowed the deadline to pass without even responding to the offer.

The Reds hierarchy felt this would be the final offer they receive for the 25-year-old with Barcelona set to move their focus to other targets and press on with a deal for Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Reports suggest the Catalan club know Coutinho won't be joining them this summer, but with rumours of a fourth bid being put forward, it appears they are determined to prove how much they really want the midfielder to join them and they did everything to make it happen.

Barca are hoping that if the remain in negotiations with Liverpool, it will help them keep the price down of any other potential deals they are hoping to do before the August 31st deadline, as they look to invest some of the £200m they received from Neymar joining PSG.

Subsequently, Liverpool fans will gave to wait until after the international break to potentially see Coutinho again after his back injury, is now paired with a virus that has prevented him from training all week, but has fuelled rumours that he is set to leave the club.