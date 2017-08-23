Liverpool Tell Barcelona to 'Stop Wasting Their Time' Over Coutinho Amid Talk of Fourth Bid

Liverpool have spent most of the summer warning Barcelona off Philippe Coutinho. And in their latest message, the Reds have asked the La Liga giants not to waste their time with what they consider to be too low of a bid.

That's according to Sky reporter Kaveh Solhekol, who on Wednesday tweeted: "Liverpool have let Barcelona know that there's no point bidding £138m for Philippe Coutinho because they wouldn't even sell him for £150m."

Liverpool have let Barcelona know that there's no point bidding £138m for Philippe Coutinho because they wouldn't even sell him for £150m — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 23, 2017

Barca are keen on bringing the Brazilian midfielder to their Camp Nou home as a replacement for his departed compatriot Neymar, but Liverpool aren't prepared to let go of their prized asset this summer, and have already rejected a few bids from the Spanish side.

The Times previously reported that Barca had threatened to pull out of negotiations for the player if the Reds did not accept their £118m bid by Saturday night. Yet it's already midway through the week and they haven't cooled in their attempts.