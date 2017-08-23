Liverpool's Joel Matip Discusses His Determination to Succeed in Europe Ahead of Hoffenheim Decider

Liverpool centre back Joel Matip has revealed his personal determination to help the Reds dominate European football once more, ahead of the Merseyside club's crucial Champions League play-off second leg against Hoffenheim.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, the Cameroon international sat and watched the Reds' enticing journey to the Europa League final two seasons ago from his TV screen having already agreed terms on a move to Anfield, and the 26-year-old has expressed his desire to be a part of Liverpool's European adventures.



#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣6️⃣ Joël Matip made his @LFC debut in a 5-0 win at Burton. The defender has made 35 appearances so far scoring once! pic.twitter.com/j9bzigSIVg — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 22, 2017

Upon making his first European start at Anfield, the former Schalke man said: “The tradition of this club means they’ve had a lot of European nights, I want to be a part of this. The atmosphere is going to be something special.

“I watched the game against Dortmund and of course that comeback was amazing. It was great

to see and now I can't wait to be a part of these nights. I am really happy that I have this opportunity.

“Every one of us wants to play in the Champions League. We all want to stand on the field, not watch on TV.

“We worked hard during the whole of last year for this opportunity to go to the Champions League. It's a big chance for us.”

Liverpool get set for the #UCL play-offs. 💪



Key player for the Reds? pic.twitter.com/XergGH59Sl — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 23, 2017

Matip, who has Champions League pedigree having played in Schalke's semi-final tie against Manchester United back in 2011, has insisted that Jurgen Klopp's side will not be influenced by the first-leg result, and will look to play their natural game.

He said: “We will start like it's 0-0. We want to play like we always play.



“We won't change our style because of the result of the first game.

“It is not our way. We’ll play our game and try to win it. We know if we don’t concede we’re through but we’ll attack.”

Should the Reds hold on to their slender 2-1 lead, or even better it, they will be embarking on their first Champions League campaign since 2014, and will look to better their performance back then and reestablish themselves amongst Europe's elite.

