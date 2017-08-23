Malaga Looking to Sign Inter's Gabriel Barbosa Following Brazilian's Subdued Season in Italy

Spanish side Malaga are reportedly aiming to sign Inter Milan and Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa.

The 20-year-old forward, known as Gabigol, joined the Serie A outfit last summer with huge hopes, but only made nine appearances for the club - all of them off the bench. He registered a single goal, but also made the headlines when he stormed off the bench following the use of Stefano Vecchi's third substitute during a 3-1 win against Lazio back in May.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

According to Spanish publication Diario AS, Malaga are looking to offer the player a way out, with their need for a new centre-forward exposed by an opening-day La Liga loss to Eibar. The report suggests that the Boquerones have already opened talks with Inter with a view to signing the player.





They will, however, face competition in the form of Portuguese sides Benfica and Sporting Lisbon, who are believed to have shown interest in attaining the player's signature.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Gabigol, meanwhile, claims to have matured since the aforementioned incident and is ready to take on this season's challenges.





"Every new season generates a great expectation on our part, from the people who follow us," he said in a recent interview with Globo Esporte (H/T Goal).

"It will be another year in Europe for me and I believe that I will be more prepared, more mature in order to play at my best.

"I hope this evolution can be shown on and off the pitch. I believe that. Even during the break, I made a point of staying in good physical and mental shape.

"I did physical work during this period to get back to Europe well. Now I will continue this and achieve my best physical and technical form in the season that will come."