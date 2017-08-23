Maurizio Sarri Names Club He Wants to Face in Group Stages After Securing Qualification

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri has claimed that he would love to be drawn against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in the Champions League group stage.

Sarri's side sealed their place in Thursday draw in Monaco after an impressive 4-0 aggregate triumph over Ligue 1 club Nice on Wednesday night, after goals from Jose Callejon and Lorenzo Insigne sealed a 2-0 win at the Allianz Riviera.

After securing qualification, Sarri revealed to reporters that he would love to face United and visit Old Trafford.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Napoli will be in pot three of the draw on Thursday, and could face either Manchester club who are both in pot two, or Chelsea who are in pot one.

Speaking to the press after his sides victory, he said: "I’d love to play against Manchester United at Old Trafford. I hope to do well both in Europe and in Italy."





Napoli face Atalanta, who surprised many with a fourth place finish last year, in Serie A on Sunday wand Sarri is under no illusions ahead of the domestic match.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

"I complimented my players and then 30 seconds later told them they had to face Atalanta this weekend, who we dropped a lot of points against last season.

"It would’ve been really negative if we had missed out on the Champions League. Now we’ve got to keep the euphoria in check, because that can lead us down the wrong path. These lads deserved the Champions League, though."

"The draw for this preliminary round was not easy and I want to thank the players for showing how much they care about Napoli. Some could’ve been on vacation at the start of July, but they opted out of extra time off to train with the team."