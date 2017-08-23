Mbappé on the Brink of PSG Move With Parisians Prepared to Offer Double That of Real Madrid

The Kylian Mbappé transfer saga looks set to be drawing to a close, with Paris Saint-Germain willing to offer the 18-year-old an incredible €15m salary in the French capital.

PSG are prepared to offer Monaco €150m as an initial transfer fee, with an extra €30m available through performance based add-ons. Mbappé's overall fee could rise as high as €200m in the future.

Although Real Madrid were willing to meet Mbappé's €180m asking price, Los Blancos struggled to convince the French international of a move to the Santiago Bernabéu when personal terms were being discussed, allowing PSG to hijack the Spanish side's move for Mbappé, according to Marca.

Kylian Mbappe across all competitions for Monaco last season:



44 games

26 goals

11 assists



Involved in a goal once every 71.2 minutes. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TucDTDgT0N — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 22, 2017

Born in a northeastern suburb of Paris, Mbappé's father said that his son intended to return to the French capital this summer. Despite interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona, with the latter now moving for Mbappé's compatriot Ousmane Dembélé, the Monaco star clearly has his heart set on a move to PSG.

The French giants have already splashed out an astonishing €222m on Brazilian poster boy Neymar, a transfer that has shaken the transfer market in a way we haven't seen before.





Barcelona are now looking to reinvest that money to bolster their squad, with the aforementioned Dembélé and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho high on their list of targets.