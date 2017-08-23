Soccer

Mbappé on the Brink of PSG Move With Parisians Prepared to Offer Double That of Real Madrid

an hour ago

The Kylian Mbappé transfer saga looks set to be drawing to a close, with Paris Saint-Germain willing to offer the 18-year-old an incredible €15m salary in the French capital.

PSG are prepared to offer Monaco €150m as an initial transfer fee, with an extra €30m available through performance based add-ons. Mbappé's overall fee could rise as high as €200m in the future.

Although Real Madrid were willing to meet Mbappé's €180m asking price, Los Blancos struggled to convince the French international of a move to the Santiago Bernabéu when personal terms were being discussed, allowing PSG to hijack the Spanish side's move for Mbappé, according to Marca.

Born in a northeastern suburb of Paris, Mbappé's father said that his son intended to return to the French capital this summer. Despite interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and Barcelona, with the latter now moving for Mbappé's compatriot Ousmane Dembélé, the Monaco star clearly has his heart set on a move to PSG.

The French giants have already splashed out an astonishing €222m on Brazilian poster boy Neymar, a transfer that has shaken the transfer market in a way we haven't seen before. 


Barcelona are now looking to reinvest that money to bolster their squad, with the aforementioned Dembélé and Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho high on their list of targets.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters