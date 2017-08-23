Napoli Star Insists He's Happy at Club Despite Interest From La Liga Giants Barcelona

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne has claimed that he is perfectly happy at the Serie A side, despite saying that moving to Barcelona would be a "dream".

The talented attacker has received plenty of interest from the top European clubs after making a name for himself at Napoli. The 26-year-old scored 18 league goals last season and 12 goals the season before.

Insigne bagged his first Champions league goal of the season on Tuesday night, securing their progression into the group stage of the competition with a comprehension 2-0 win over Nice.

Lorenzo Insigne rattles the net for @sscnapoli's second of the match. The nail in the coffin. 🔵⚪️🔨 pic.twitter.com/JSyY5d1TJJ — ItalianFootballDaily (@ItalianFD) August 22, 2017

When asked about the reports that Barcelona could look to sign him after failing with bids to sign Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, Insigne told Mediaset Premium via FourFourTwo: "I thank you for the compliments, but I want to keep doing well with this shirt because I always wanted it.

"Barcelona is the dream for everyone but for now I have the dream of Naples with me."

In regard to the 2-0 victory against Nice, Insigne said: "It was a great team performance. Nice caused us a few problems, as they’ve got a lot of talent, but we didn’t lose our heads and remained compact.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

"This was a test of our maturity to see if we were ready for the big stage. I think we already did that last season and again over two legs with Nice, so we deserved our place in the Champions League.





"Whoever we end up against in Europe, we’ll play our game and fight it out. Our strength is that we remained all together from last season, now we hope to score a few more goals."

Barcelona have so far failed to replace the departed Neymar, having been frustrated with deals for Coutinho and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele.