Newcastle Close to Completing Deal to Sign Chelsea Winger Kenedy on Season-Long Loan

Newcastle are close to completing a deal to sign Chelsea winger Kenedy on a season-long loan, The Times have reported.

Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his squad before the close of the transfer window, and has targeted the versatile Brazilian.

Chelsea are expected to allow the 21-year-old, who can also play at left-back, to leave the club this summer.

Though he looks set to join Newcastle, the Blues are reportedly keen to let Kenedy leave on a permanent deal.

The youngster signed from Fluminense in 2015, but has been unable to establish himself in the first team at Stamford Bridge.

He slipped further down the pecking order in pre-season after having been sent home from the club's tour of Asia. Kenedy was accused of racism and xenophobia after making fun of Chinese citizens on social media.

Kenedy is set to become Newcastle's seventh signing of the summer, after the arrivals of Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy, Joselu, Javier Manquillo, Mikel Merino and Christian Atsu from Chelsea.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

Benitez has stressed the need for Newcastle to bring in further reinforcements after two defeats in their first two Premier League games against Tottenham and Huddersfield.





“We have a different situation to other clubs,” he said. “The transfer window is open, but we were coming from the Championship and when we were in the Championship we knew we had to sign players for the Championship.

"Now we have to move some players. We have to wait until September 1 and we know things will be different.

“When you have so many days and weeks and so many players around, it is not easy. We have players who we know will leave, but they are still around. That is not easy. Some teams need two or three players because they were already in the Premier League, but we are coming from the Championship and need more players."