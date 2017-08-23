Soccer

PHOTO: Neymar & Lionel Messi Mercilessly Troll Gerard Pique Over Notorious 'He Stays' Tweet

35 minutes ago

Neymar was briefly reunited with his former Barcelona teammates on Tuesday, and was quick to take the opportunity to mock Gerard Pique.

The Brazilian controversially left the Catalan club to join Paris Saint-Germain in a world record €222m deal.

Amidst the speculation, it appeared at one point that Neymar would remain at Barcelona, particularly after Pique took to Twitter to inform fans that "he stays".

He didn't stay, of course. But the former Santos forward joined up with his ex-colleagues this week for what seemed to be a catch-up.

There's certainly no hard feelings between the players. The infamous MSN trio were pictured together on Messi's Instagram, looking equally as happy as they did scoring countless goals together.

And Messi made sure to take a sly dig at Pique, calling back his Tweet with the caption "he returns."

Volvió @3gerardpique 😂😂😂

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

Neymar later got involved himself, posting a selfie that mirrored the one taken by Pique prior to his exit. "He stays," the 25-year-old wrote.

Se queda 😂🤙🏽 @3gerardpique

A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

Barcelona fans are unlikely to have been ecstatic to see the get-together, although it made a refreshing change from the stance of the Barcelona board, who have sued Neymar over an alleged breach of contract.

Amigos 🤙🏽

A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

The Brazil international also posted an image alongside Suarez, Messi, Pique, Ivan Rakatic, Douglas and PSG teammate Dani Alves, with the caption "amigos".


