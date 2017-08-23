Report Claims Location Could Be Big Factor in Ryan Sessegnon Future Amid Man Utd & Spurs Interest

Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon would prefer to stay in London rather than move up north, amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham, according to ESPN.

The 17-year-old has caught the attention of both many managers including Jose Mourinho and Mauricio Pochettino after a string of impressive performances in the Championship.

Both United and Spurs are believed to be readying bids for the left-back should Fulham indicate that they are willing to sell this summer.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

The Championship club have so far been reluctant to enter negotiations for the £25m-rated teenager, who was named in the division's Team of the Year last season.

United are expected to continue to monitor Sessegnon, despite the report claiming he would prefer to remain in London in the future.

Spurs are currently not desperate for a left-back, but Sessegnon has also been utilised as a left-winger for Fulham.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Sessegnon signed a new three-year contract with Fulham in June, which suggested that he would remain with the London club beyond the close of this summer's transfer window.

“I’m excited to see what’s in front of me at this club, hopefully we can all push on now," Sessegnon said after putting pen to paper. "Last year I got a lot of opportunities from the gaffer, and I just want to continue that.”

Sessegnon made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers last season, helping his side reach the playoffs in the Championship.