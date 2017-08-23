Tottenham Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Signs New Contract With Club Until 2020

Tottenham have confirmed that defender Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until 2020

The 20-year-old has put pen to paper on his third deal in 18 months, having impressed on his Premier League debut against Newcastle.

Spurs have been searching for a right-back since selling Kyle Walker's move to Manchester City for £50m, but Mauricio Pochettino appears to have once again put his faith in youth.

We are delighted to announce that @KyleLPeters has signed a new contract with the Club until 2020. ✍️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/q3J2Qy3f6A — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 23, 2017

Walker-Peters is likely to act predominantly as back-up for Kieran Trippier this season, after his return to the first team in Sunday's defeat against Chelsea at Wembley.

The youngster has impressed coaching staff at the club, and stood out in the opening game of the season against Newcastle.

His performances in training and pre-season, as well as for the England under-20 national team, have convinced Pochettino to hand Walker-Peters a new deal.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Argentine coach was effusive in his praise for Walker-Peters following the victory against Newcastle.

"Kyle Walker-Peters was brilliant," he said. "He was fantastic but he is still young."

The full-back played an important part in the England under-20 side that emerged as winners of the World Cup over the summer.

He is now likely to challenge Trippier for the starting berth at right-back ahead of Spurs' next game against Burnley.